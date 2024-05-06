VCK to organise protest against Salem caste violence on May 8

May 06, 2024 11:19 pm | Updated 11:19 pm IST - CHENNAI

Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi founder Thol. Thirumavalavan on Monday said the party will protest against the recent caste violence perpetrated on Dalits in Deevattipatti in Salem district on May 8. The violence erupted amid a row between members of the Most Backward Community and the Scheduled Caste over permitting the latter to enter a local temple during festivities.

VCK general secretary Ravikumar, who will be leading the protests in Salem, told The Hindu that the State government must understand and counter the larger agenda of the right-wing in Tamil Nadu, “which is to gather support for their campaign to take temples out of the purview of the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department.”

He added that Chief Minister should call for State-level monitoring and vigilance committee meeting, with representatives from all political parties, and discuss how such instances of caste-violence should be resolved.

“We have seen several instances where Dalits are being denied entry into temples. Creating such conflicts in temples is certainly the work of right-wing forces in the rural areas to enlist the support of the local OBCs to take temples out of the control of the HR and CE Department. The right-wing forces have created an atmosphere of hate with their political discourse which has resulted in increase in violence against the Dalits. They don’t just use religion but also caste to fulfil their agenda,” he said.

Mr. Ravikumar felt while the DMK was adequately countering the right-wing discourse ideologically, it must do more to provide a political and administrative counter to casteist forces.

“If temples are taken out of the purview of the HR and CE Department, Dalits could lose their right to enter temples freely. Everyone must remember that entering a temple freely is not a new right that Dalits are demanding. They are now being denied entry,” he said.

Mr. Ravikumar further said that the State government is taking efforts such as forming and holding State-level monitoring and vigilance committee and district-level committees, monitoring cases that are filed, better than what the previous government did.

“We need a larger agenda and programme to counter this violence and discourse of the right-wing forces. We need not just see it as an issue of the DMK or the government but we need to bring democratic and progressive forces together in this issue.. It is a challenge for democracy. All parties have a responsibility.”

The party’s chief has made deputy general secretary Vanni Arasu, head quarters secretary, Thagadur Thamizh Selvan and former zonal organisational secretary, Ra. Kittu, in charge of the protest.