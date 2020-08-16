Tamil Nadu

VCK functionary murdered in Tondiarpet

An unidentified gang hacked to death a Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) functionary in Tondiarpet on Saturday evening. The group also vandalised vehicles in the street before fleeing the spot.

Police said Kesavan, a VCK functionary, was a resident of Veerakutti Street, Tondiarpet. On Saturday evening, when he was going for a walk, a gang attacked him with sharp weapons and fled the. He was rushed to the Stanley Government Hospital where he succumbed to injuries.

The Tondiarpet police have registered a case and have started investigation. Police are investigating if he was murdered for tipping off the police about illicit sale of liquor or over previous enmity.

Meanwhile, a 20-year-old man was murdered by a four-member gang near Red Hills on Saturday. M.Somu of Nallur village was hacked to death. Sholavaram police are investigating.

