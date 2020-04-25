Tamil Nadu

Vasan urges public to co-operate amid total lockdown in 4 cities

Tamil Maanila Congress president G.K. Vasan on Saturday appealed to the people to extend cooperation to the Chief Minister’s announcement of complete lockdown announcement in five cities.

In a statement, he said the state government has brought in complete lockdown in places where there is high population as well as more number of COVID-19 cases.

If people in these cities strictly adhere to the lockdown guidelines, the virus outbreak can be contained, Mr. Vasan felt.

He also requested the people to follow the physical distancing norms and ensure that the state succeeds in its fight against the pandemic.

Apr 25, 2020

