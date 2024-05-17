GIFT a SubscriptionGift
year
Varsity offers postdoctoral fellowship in hypertension

Published - May 17, 2024 11:58 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Tamil Nadu Dr. MGR Medical University has launched a year-long postdoctoral fellowship course in hypertension management. The aim is to produce skilled hypertension specialists; enhance the quality of hypertension care and reduce hypertension-related morbidity and mortality.

Since 2006, May 17 has been observed as World Hypertension Day to spread awareness about the condition. The theme for the day this year is ‘Measure your blood pressure accurately, control it, live longer’.

The University also organised a screening camp for its staff. 

