VAO caught taking bribe

Officers of the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption have arrested a village administrative officer (VAO) for allegedly receiving a bribe of ₹2,000.

According to DVAC sources, a complainant approached the agency’s Special Investigation Cell stating that he had applied for free patta for his land.

He alleged that K. Durgadevi, VAO, Palavedu in Avadi taluk, had demanded ₹2,000 as bribe for processing the application.

A case was registered and on Wednesday, the officer was arrested while allegedly receiving bribe from the complainant.

Ms. Durgadevi has been remanded in judicial custody, the DVAC sources added.