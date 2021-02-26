VAO caught taking bribe

Officers of the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption have arrested a village administrative officer (VAO) for allegedly receiving a bribe of ₹2,000.
According to DVAC sources, a complainant approached the agency’s Special Investigation Cell stating that he had applied for free patta for his land.
He alleged that K. Durgadevi, VAO, Palavedu in Avadi taluk, had demanded ₹2,000 as bribe for processing the application.
A case was registered and on Wednesday, the officer was arrested while allegedly receiving bribe from the complainant.
Ms. Durgadevi has been remanded in judicial custody, the DVAC sources added.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath