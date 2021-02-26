Tamil Nadu

VAO caught taking bribe

Officers of the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption have arrested a village administrative officer (VAO) for allegedly receiving a bribe of ₹2,000.

According to DVAC sources, a complainant approached the agency’s Special Investigation Cell stating that he had applied for free patta for his land.

He alleged that K. Durgadevi, VAO, Palavedu in Avadi taluk, had demanded ₹2,000 as bribe for processing the application.

A case was registered and on Wednesday, the officer was arrested while allegedly receiving bribe from the complainant.

Ms. Durgadevi has been remanded in judicial custody, the DVAC sources added.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 26, 2021 1:48:41 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/vao-caught-taking-bribe/article33936805.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY