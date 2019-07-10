Tamil Nadu

Vaiko set to enter Rajya Sabha after 23 years

MDMK general secretary Vaiko

MDMK general secretary Vaiko   | Photo Credit: G. KARTHIKEYAN

Conviction in sedition case had put his candidature in doubt

MDMK general secretary Vaiko was set to enter the Rajya Sabha after his nomination was accepted by the Returning Officer, ending the suspense over his prospects following a conviction handed to him in a sedition case.

Mr. Vaiko was sentenced to a year in jail last Friday by a special court for elected representatives in Chennai, in a sedition case for a speech made in July 2009. The DMK fielded advocate N.R. Elango as a back-up candidate in case Mr. Vaiko’s nomination was rejected, though the likelihood of that happening was low.

A total of 14 nominations were filed, of which papers of four candidates were rejected.

