Vaccine reluctance high among senior citizens in Tamil Nadu

Misconceptions are still prevalent

Over six months after COVID-19 vaccination was rolled out in Tamil Nadu, misconceptions about vaccines still prevail, and vaccine hesitancy is high among senior citizens, reveals a study done by the Directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicine.

The fear of complications, being afraid of injections and the ill-conceived notion that they will not contract COVID-19, along with lack of awareness of the vaccines and knowledge of where to get vaccinated, were among the reasons, according to the findings of the study released on Sunday.

The ‘vaccine hesitancy’ survey was conducted to analyse people’s perception of the vaccine in July. A total of 95 clusters were chosen randomly — each comprising 30 random houses. Of the total 2,855 people interviewed, only 1,048 were vaccinated (802 got a single dose and 246 both doses). With the results highlighting misconceptions, the Health Department will focus on awareness activities, Director of Public Health T.S. Selvavinayagam said.

Of the three age-groups (18-44, 45-60 and above 60), vaccine hesitancy was the highest among senior citizens. The study found that vaccine acceptance was 83.1% among the 18-44 group, 81.8% among the 45-60 group and 72.4% among those aged above 60.

“Vaccine hesitancy was the highest among those aged above 60 at 27.6%,” the report said. About 16.9% of those aged 18-44 and 18.2% of those aged 45-60 were hesitant.

Among the unvaccinated persons, 80.3% men and 81.6% women were ready to get vaccinated. Vaccine hesitancy was observed in 19.7% men and 18.4% women. As for the place of residence, 82.5% of those residing in urban areas and 79.7% in rural areas were willing to be vaccinated.

Dr. Selvavinayagam said people aged above 60 would be given special attention owing to the higher rate of reluctance. Strategies and facilities would be created to break the barriers and empower everyone to get vaccinated with confidence.

So, what were the main factors for getting vaccinated? The study found that about 868 persons (82.8%) were vaccinated as the vaccine prevents the disease. It checks the spread (23.7%), workplace mandate (11.9%), requirement for travel (3.3%) and compulsion from family and friends (4.3%) were the other factors.

Among those vaccinated, 22.7% had initial vaccine hesitancy. The reasons were categorised as convenience, confidence, complacence, service-provider challenges, awareness issues and the previous COVID-19 infection. The fear of complications was one of the main reasons for the initial vaccine hesitancy among the vaccinated individuals — 55% had this fear. While 26.5% doubted the efficacy and 19.7% had the fear of death.

On the issues of convenience, 54.2% were afraid of injections, while 23.3% had no person to accompany them for vaccination. Nearly 27% were complacent, thinking they would not contract COVID-19. Among the service-provider challenges, 36.1% found it difficult to register. About 47.5% were not aware of the vaccine, while 42% did not know where to get vaccinated.

Among the unvaccinated individuals, 57.6% had the fear of complications, while 24.5% doubted the vaccine’s efficacy and 20.9% had the fear of death. Nearly 48.4% were afraid of injections, while 22.5% cited long queues and long waiting time.

The study found that 36.3% thought they would not contract the contagion. In this group, 34.7% said there was a shortage of vaccines. About 59.9% did not know where to get vaccinated.

Survey teams were led in each district by the respective Deputy Director of Health Services. The survey was conducted in Chennai by postgraduate students of Community Medicine, Madras Medical College, with support from the Greater Chennai Corporation.