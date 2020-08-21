V-Cs appointed to Madras and Fisheries varsities

Both officials to hold the post for three years

Governor-Chancellor Banwarilal Purohit has appointed Prof. S. Gowri as the Vice-Chancellor of the University of Madras and G. Sugumar as the V-C of the Tamil Nadu Dr. J Jayalalithaa Fisheries University.

Both will hold the post for a period of three years with effect from the date of their assumption of office.

Mr. Gowri, a post-doctoral fellow of Nanyang Technological University, Singapore, with a teaching experience of 37 years, is currently the director of the Educational Multimedia Research Centre (EMMRC) at Anna University. He is also an honorary professor in the Department of Manufacturing Engineering at the university.

Three patents

He has been a visiting professor at the University of Applied Sciences, Wengarten, Germany. He has executed 18 research projects worth ₹25.76 crore and holds three patents. He has guided 13 Ph.D scholars and two MS scholars in manufacturing engineering. The founder head of the Department of Manufacturing Engineering and later head of the Department of Media Sciences, Mr. Gowri has been independent director of TANSI, TACTV and TEXCO.

The channel coordinator of the erstwhile Union Human Resource Ministry’s (now Ministry of Education) DAKSH HD channel, he has received several awards from the Central government and the Indian Society for Technical Education.

Mr. Sugumar, with 33 years of teaching experience, is currently the professor and head of the Department of Fish Processing Technology at the Fisheries College and Research Institute in Thoothukudi.

He has executed seven research projects and has a h-index of 9 overall. He has guided five research scholars in their Ph.D programme and has served as Dean in the Fisheries University at Nagapattinam. He has been a member of the Board of Studies at two universities.

He has won several awards including the Best Research Publication in Fisheries Technology, the Best Book award as co-author; the Best Scientist and Best Teacher award besides winning the ICAR Senior and Junior Fellowship.