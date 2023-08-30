HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

U.S.-India maritime patrol and reconnaissance training at INS Rajali in Arakkonam, draws to a close

The week-long training focused on improving interoperability between the two navies’ maritime patrol and reconnaissance forces, a press release said

August 30, 2023 11:51 am | Updated 11:52 am IST - RANIPET

The Hindu Bureau

A week-long maritime patrol and reconnaissance training, by the ‘Tridents’ of Patrol Squadron (VP) 26 of the United States nd the ‘Albatross’ of the Indian Naval Air Squadron (INAS) 312, at the India Naval Air Station (INS), Rajali, in Arakkonam near Ranipet, has been completed.

According to a press release, the subject matter expert exchange, which also included combined anti-submarine warfare (ASW), focused on improving interoperability between the two navies’ maritime patrol and reconnaissance forces. It included training on ASW and information-sharing on specific maritime challenges in the Indian Ocean.

One VP 26 P-8A Poseidon aircraft and one INAS 312 P-8I Poseidon aircraft participated in the exchange. INAS 312 is one of two Indian Navy squadrons operating the P-8I Poseidon.

“This is a great opportunity to strengthen our partnership with India, and improve our ability to work together to protect the maritime commons,” said Lt. Ryan Speir, VP-26’s detachment officer in charge. He also said “The P-8A is a highly capable aircraft which plays a vital role in ASW operations, and this professional exchange will ensure that we are able to effectively use this asset in a combined environment.”

The two squadrons participated in flying and non-flying activities, which included discussions on operational planning, maintenance training and logistical support. VP-26 and INAS 312 also coordinated flying events with Indian Navy surface ships.

This exchange was the latest in a series of interactions between the U.S. and Indian navies, reflecting their shared commitment to building interoperability and collaborating in support of maritime security in the Indo-Pacific region, the press release said.

The P-8A is a long-range, multi-mission maritime patrol aircraft that is capable of conducting ASW, anti-surface warfare, search and rescue, and intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance missions. The P-8I, the Indian variant of the P-8A, is equipped with additional sensors and weapons that are tailored to the Indian Navy’s requirements.

The VP-26 ‘Tridents’ are based in Jacksonville, Florida, and are currently forward deployed to the Misawa Air Base, Japan. The squadron conducts maritime patrol and reconnaissance as part of a rotational deployment to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. The U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region, the release said.

Related Topics

India-United States / defence / armed Forces / oceans

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.