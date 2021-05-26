U.S. honour for expert

Lakshmanan Sathyavagiswaran, a member of the Pathology/Biology section, American Academy of Forensic Sciences, has been awarded the “AAFS Distinguished Fellow Award” at the American Academy of Forensic Sciences’ 73rd Annual Scientific Meeting, held virtually in February this year.

Dr. Sathyavagiswaran is a consultant in Infectious Diseases/Forensic Pathology - Medicine to the DMEC at Los Angeles County, located in Arcadia, California, USA. He has numerous publications in various journals, many book chapters and presentations in several conferences to its credit, according to a release.