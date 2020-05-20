Unregistered T.N. handloom weavers to get cash aid

Tamil Nadu government on Wednesday announced that handloom weavers and silk weavers, who have not registered as members in Tamil Nadu Handlooms and Handlooms Silk Weaving Workers Welfare Board would get cash assistance of ₹2,000 as relief during COVID-19 lockdown.

In an official release, the State government said that the decision of the Chief Minister followed representations received from handloom weavers and silk weavers in this regard.

A total of 1,03,343 people have registered themselves in Tamil Nadu Handlooms and Handlooms Silk Weaving Workers Welfare Board. They were granted ₹1,000 each as COVID-19 lockdown relief during each of the two installments.

“The list of registered beneficiaries who have already received cash assistance would be compared with the list of weavers receiving 200 units of free electricity to get the list of those needing assistance,” the release stated.