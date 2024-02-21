Union Minister Puri participates in BJP media workshop

February 21, 2024 01:10 am | Updated 01:17 am IST - CHENNAI

Tamil Nadu BJP president K. Annamalai on Tuesday said Union Minister for Housing, Urban Affairs and Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri, at a party event, shed light on how India has transformed from “women-centric development” to “women-led development”, and the achievements of the various Ministries of the Central government.

Mr. Annamalai thanked Mr. Puri for participating in the party’s State-level ‘media workshop’, and spoke about the ways and means through which the “success stories could be taken to the people of Tamil Nadu”.

He also congratulated Coimbatore South MLA Vanathi Srinivasan for receiving ISO 9001:2015 certification for the functioning of her office. “This is a testament to her unwavering commitment to public service, underlying the principle of maximum governance and minimum government - a mantra of our Honourable Prime Minister,” he said.