Union Minister calls on TN CM

Union Minister for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry & Dairying Giriraj Singh called on Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami   | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Union Minister for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry & Dairying Giriraj Singh called on Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami in the latter’s camp office in Chennai on Friday. An official release termed it a courtesy call.

State Fisheries Minister D. Jayakumar, Minister for Animal Husbandry Udumalai K. Radhakrishnan and Minister for Dairy Development K.T. Rajenthra Bhalaji were also present.

