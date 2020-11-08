Undertake charitable works: Kamal

Makkal Needhi Maiam founder Kamal Haasan on Saturday celebrated his 66th birthday with party cadre and fans in Chennai.

In a letter, Mr. Haasan urged his supporters to inform him about their charitable activities and avoid celebrations.

“There are reports that some government hospitals do not have facilities to even give hot water to COVID-19 patients. Hospital toilets don’t have latches, poor students in colleges are unable to pay fees for the final year and folk artistes have lost their livelihoods. If you step onto the street, there are a million problems. So, help those in need,” he said.

He urged his supporters to use ‘Maiam Connect’, a mobile application, to let him know of their activities on his birthday.