UK diabetes expert honoured

December 06, 2023 11:05 pm | Updated 11:05 pm IST - CHENNAI 

The Hindu Bureau

Andrew Hattersley, professor of molecular medicine and consultant physician at the University of Exeter Medical School, UK, was honoured with the Madras Diabetes Research Foundation lifetime contribution award.

At a function held on Wednesday, the scientist held a discussion on the realisation of precision medicine for type 2 diabetes. The award was in honour of his groundbreaking discovery of various monogenic forms of diabetes.  

V. Mohan, chairman of MDRF and Dr. Mohan’s Diabetes Specialities Centre, who presented the award said, Dr. Hattersley was the scientist who described 12 new subtypes of monogenic diabetes. “In his distinguished career spanning several decades comprising numerous laurels and global accolades, Prof. Andrew Hattersley has set a global benchmark in the field of diabetes research.” 

In his acceptance speech, Dr. Hattersley emphasised that “with new technological disruptions and modalities for diagnosis and treatments for diabetes, we almost have effective solutions to bring in the best outcomes for our population in terms of preventing deaths owing to diabetes related complications.” 

The award ceremony also featured an oration session by Dr. Hattersley and a special lecture by John Dennis, senior research fellow at the University of Exeter Medical School, UK. 

