Udayanidhi Stalin to unveil Perumpidugu Muthurayar statue in Madurai on March 19

The DMK youth wing secretary and MLA Udayanidhi Stalin will unveil a life size bronze statue of Perumpidugu Muthurayar at Anaiyur in Madurai on March 19, said Minister for Commercial Taxes and Registration P. Moorthy here on Wednesday.

Speaking to reporters, he said that a couple of years ago, the decision to install Muthurayar’s statue was mooted by the DMK following representations from the Muthurayar community members. However, the previous regime had kept the project in cold storage.

When the DMK was in the Opposition, it had approached the HC Bench in this regard and based on the directions, the statue was now being installed, he explained and added that the Muthurayar community had thanked Chief Minister M. K. Stalin for taking steps in this regard.

To achieve target

The Minister also said that the series of measures taken by the government had helped in fixing a whopping target of ₹1.05 lakh crore revenue for the Commercial Taxes department. So far, the department had collected ₹93,500 crore and was confident of achieving the target.

Likewise, Mr. Moorthy also said that he was confident that the earnings of the Registration department too would touch ₹13,500 crore by this fiscal end, against ₹10,500 crore revenue during the previous year.

He clarified that the disciplinary actions taken against officials in the Registration department were only based on inquiry reports and only erring officials were pulled up. He denied that the department had indulged in punishments without any basis. As per the CM’s instructions, whoever, neglected his duty and responsibility and due to which, the government suffered losses, were being taken to task, he added.

Explaining that officials who had registered documents below the guideline price of an immovable property were punished as per the law. At the same time, officials, who were fair and transparent in their dealings were honoured, he added.