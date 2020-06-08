Uber gives safety high priority

With app-based cab aggregators starting operations in the city amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, Uber has introduced measures to ensure safety of its passengers and drivers.

It has introduced measures such as compulsory mask policy for both riders and drivers, pre-trip mask verification selfies for drivers, mandatory driver education and an updated cancellation policy allowing both riders and drivers to cancel trips if they don’t feel safe.

Besides, the company has also launched Hourly Rentals – which allows the rider to retain the car with its driver for several hours and make multiple stops.

Prabhjeet Singh, Head of Cities, India and South Asia, said that the rides would provide the highest possible safety standards, according to a release.