Tamil Nadu

Uber gives safety high priority

Wants pre-trip mask verification selfies from drivers

With app-based cab aggregators starting operations in the city amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, Uber has introduced measures to ensure safety of its passengers and drivers.

It has introduced measures such as compulsory mask policy for both riders and drivers, pre-trip mask verification selfies for drivers, mandatory driver education and an updated cancellation policy allowing both riders and drivers to cancel trips if they don’t feel safe.

Besides, the company has also launched Hourly Rentals – which allows the rider to retain the car with its driver for several hours and make multiple stops.

Prabhjeet Singh, Head of Cities, India and South Asia, said that the rides would provide the highest possible safety standards, according to a release.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 8, 2020 6:32:03 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/uber-gives-safety-high-priority/article31779671.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY