Tamil Nadu

Two of family electrocuted, one injured

Two members of a family were electrocuted and another sustained injuries when they came in contact with a snapped power line at Siviliankulam, near Ulundurpet, on Thursday.

The deceased were identified as A. Vignesh, 24, and his sister-in-law S. Roja, 23.

According to the police, the incident happened around 10.15 a.m. when Vignesh went to the cattle pen at the back of his house and he touched a snapped power line.

After hearing the cries of Vignesh, his mother Rajakumari and sister-in-law Roja rushed to the spot and got electrocuted while trying to save him.

Vignesh and Roja died on the spot while Rajakumari has been admitted to the Kallakurichi Government General Hospital.

A case has been registered.

