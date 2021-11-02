Two Namakkal students top NEET rank list in Tamil Nadu

The students, S.A. Geethanjali and M. Pravin, have been ranked 23rd and 30th in the all-India list

Two students from Namakkal have topped the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) rank list in Tamil Nadu, with a score of 710 out of 720. The test determines admission to medical colleges in the country.

S.A. Geethanjali and M. Pravin, had both enrolled at the Green Park coaching centre in Namakkal, and ranked 23rd and 30th respectively in the All-India Rank. Another student, T. Archithaa scored 705 out of 720 and bagged the second rank in the State.

Expressing her happiness, Ms. Geethanjali said that she had not expected a State rank but added that rigorous preparation led to her success.

Crediting his success to his regular practice and effective time management, Mr. Pravin said he wanted to pursue a career as a cardiologist. He said that his focus on objective-type questions from class 9 onwards helped him secure the rank. Hailing from Sandaipettai Pudur in Namakkal, his father M. Madheswaran rents construction materials while his mother M. Jaya is a homemaker.