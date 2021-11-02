Thanjavur boy scores 710 in NEET, ranked 43 in the country

R. Arvind cleared the test in his first attempt; he aims to be admitted to the Thanjavur Medical College where his mother studied pharmacology

A candidate from Thanjavur, R. Arvind, has scored 710 in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET), which allows for admission to medical colleges. He has been ranked 43 in the country.

A student of Blossoms Public School, Arvind has cleared NEET in the first attempt. He aims to be admitted to Thanjavur Medical College.

“My mother did pharmacology at Thanjavur Medical College. Since I was in class 8, whenever we passed through the college my mother used to tell me about it. She wanted me to go to the college as a legacy. It was in class 11 that I started preparing for NEET. Since I could not go out anywhere [due to the pandemic], I used most of my time to prepare for NEET,” he said.

After completing the syllabus, he began working out the NEET test papers of 2019 and 2020. “Everyone said it was an easy paper and so I worked them out. In the last two months, I used flash cards. I aligned my preparations with the NCERT (National Council of Educational Research and Training). The main focus was on NCERT, and to stay true with it for facts,” he said.

“In the last few days [before the exam] I took a lot of tests.. I used flash cards to revise my notes for the last two months. I expected the marks that I got. I suspected I had made mistakes in two questions and when I checked at home, I had made mistakes in those two questions,” said the 17-year-old.

Arvind’s mother Velambal, who is currently employed with LIC, said he had prepared on his own. Her husband, Ravichandran, is an assessment officer at the Tamil Nadu Electricity Board. His sister is doing her third year in the National Institute of Technology, Tiruchi.