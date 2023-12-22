GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Two more detained under Goondas Act for murder of hotelier in Neyveli

Police said the 54-year-old was murdered for refusing to give a gang free biryani; 11 persons have been arrested for the crime

December 22, 2023 04:32 pm | Updated 04:32 pm IST - CUDDALORE

The Hindu Bureau

Two more persons, accused in the murder of Kannan, 54, a hotelier of Neyveli, have been detained under the Goondas Act.

Police said the victim Kannan was returning home on November 26, 2023, when a gang waylaid and brutally hacked him to death.

The Neyveli Thermal Police arrested 11 persons for the murder. Of these, six were detained under the Goondas Act. Preliminary investigations revealed that the gang had murdered Kannan after he refused to give them biryani, free, at his hotel.

Police said two of the accused persons, identified as Sakthivel and Salman Khan, had several cases registered against them at various police stations in Cuddalore district.

Based on the recommendations of Superintendent of Police R. Rajaram, Cuddalore Collector A. Arun Thamburaj ordered their detention under the Goondas Act. The orders were served on them at the Cuddalore Central Prison.

Related Topics

Tamil Nadu / murder / police

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.