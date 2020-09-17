Two-language policy will continue in State, reiterates CM

The AIADMK and the State government would continue to follow only the two-language policy in Tamil Nadu, Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami reiterated in the Assembly on Wednesday.
However, he did not accept the demand of the DMK to pass a resolution in the House on this and on [opposing] the National Education Policy (NEP 2020), prompting members of the principal opposition party to stage a walkout.
“This is the National Education Policy. When it is a policy, it has to be assessed. Expert committees have been constituted by the Higher and School Education Departments to assess the policy. Based on the report of these committees, we can decide,” Mr. Palaniswami said while replying to DMK president M.K. Stalin, who raised the issue in the House during Zero Hour.
Earlier, School Education Minister K.A. Sengottaiyan elaborated on the government’s stand and underlined the fact that the Chief Minister had, on multiple occasions, reiterated this to the Centre.
Congress whip S. Vijayadharani (Vilavancode), IUML legislator K.A.M. Muhammed Abubacker (Kadayanallur) and AIADMK MLA M. Thamimun Ansari (Nagapattinam), too, opposed the National Education Policy.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath