Two held with counterfeit currencies

Theni police arrested two persons and seized a large number of counterfeit currencies in the denomination of 2,000, 500, 100 and 50 in Uthamapalayam on Sunday.

Following specific input, a special team had been keeping a watch in Uthamapalayam and surrounding areas for two days after alerting check-posts.

The police intercepted a two-wheeler at Anaimalayanpatti near Rayapanpatti and conducted inquiries with the rider, Kannan, 35, of T.T.V. Dhinakaran Colony. They found a few counterfeit currencies in his possession.

Based on his confession, they detained another person, Alexander, 42, of Anaimalayanpatti, who reportedly had a good number of counterfeit currencies. “They had planned to circulate the fake notes in markets here,” a police officer said.

The face value of the notes in different denominations was close to ₹20 lakh. The police said the duo could be members of a bigger network. Rayapanpatti police registered a case. The two accused were remanded in judicial custody.

About two months ago, Kerala police arrested a counterfeit currency-circulating gang at a location close to Cumbum Mettu near Tamil Nadu-Kerala border. Whether the duo held in Uthamapalayam now had any links with the gang would be ascertained after investigation, the police said.