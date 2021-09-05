Tamil Nadu

Two held with counterfeit currencies

Theni police arrested two persons and seized a large number of counterfeit currencies in the denomination of 2,000, 500, 100 and 50 in Uthamapalayam on Sunday.

Following specific input, a special team had been keeping a watch in Uthamapalayam and surrounding areas for two days after alerting check-posts.

The police intercepted a two-wheeler at Anaimalayanpatti near Rayapanpatti and conducted inquiries with the rider, Kannan, 35, of T.T.V. Dhinakaran Colony. They found a few counterfeit currencies in his possession.

Based on his confession, they detained another person, Alexander, 42, of Anaimalayanpatti, who reportedly had a good number of counterfeit currencies. “They had planned to circulate the fake notes in markets here,” a police officer said.

The face value of the notes in different denominations was close to ₹20 lakh. The police said the duo could be members of a bigger network. Rayapanpatti police registered a case. The two accused were remanded in judicial custody.

About two months ago, Kerala police arrested a counterfeit currency-circulating gang at a location close to Cumbum Mettu near Tamil Nadu-Kerala border. Whether the duo held in Uthamapalayam now had any links with the gang would be ascertained after investigation, the police said.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 5, 2021 9:57:33 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/two-held-with-counterfeit-currencies-uthamapalayam/article36309272.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY