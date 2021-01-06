Tamil Nadu

Two held for duping job aspirant in Cuddalore

The Cuddalore District Crime Branch police on Tuesday arrested two persons on charges of collecting ₹6.17 lakh and duping a youth, by promising him a job at the District Court here.

The arrested were identified as S. Satyaraj, 30 and T. Senthil Kumar, 43 of Cuddalore.

Police said the duo collected ₹6.17 lakh from M. Sathyadas, 26 of Periyasolavalli near Cuddalore promising him the job of a Junior Assistant at the District Court complex. The accused also handed over a fake appointment letter to the victim and claimed that he had been posted to Parangipettai and subsequently transferred to Udhagamandalam.

When Sathyadas checked with the court authorities he found that the appointment letter was fake.

He lodged a complaint with the DCB who arrested the duo. They were produced before a local court and remanded in custody.

