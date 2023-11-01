HamberMenu
Two cows electrocuted, farmer injured near Ambur town

They came in contact with a fallen electric wire at a coconut grove in Alankuppam village

November 01, 2023 07:08 pm | Updated 07:08 pm IST - TIRUPATTUR

The Hindu Bureau
The farmer had taken the cows for grazing on the open wasteland in a coconut grove along Palar river.

The farmer had taken the cows for grazing on the open wasteland in a coconut grove along Palar river. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Two cows were electrocuted after they came in contact with a fallen electric wire at a coconut grove in Alankuppam village, around 5 km from Ambur town in Tirupattur along Palar river, on Wednesday.

Police said that farmer S. Ekambaram, 53, took his two cows, which were around four-years-old, for grazing on the open wasteland in a coconut grove along Palar river when one of the cows walked on the electric wire and got electrocuted. As he saw the animal fall on the ground after a huge noise, Ekambram rushed along with another cow to the spot where both came in contact with the electric wire. The cow was electrocuted whereas the farmer sustained injuries. The incident happened around 8.30 a.m.

Other farmers alerted Ambur taluk police, who shifted Ekambaram to the Government Taluk Hospital in Ambur where doctors said he was stable. Initial inquiry revealed that the electric wires in the coconut grove might have fallen due to strong winds and rain on the previous night. Local Tangedco officials restored the power supply in the area. A case has been registered by Ambur Taluk police. Further investigation is on.

