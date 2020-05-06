Two constables test positive for COVID-19 in Villupuram

Two newly-recruited women constables in Villupuram district have tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday.
Official sources said the two women were newly-recruited Grade II constables from Kiliyanur and Gingee in the district.
The duo were being trained with 200 others at the training centre in Kakuppam near here when they showed symptoms of COVID-19.
The two were shifted to the Villupuram Government Medical College and Hospital (VGMCH) and are under quarantine.
