Tamil Nadu

Two children drown in temple pond

Two children drowned the pond of a temple at Sithalingamadam near Villupuram on the night of January 9. The victims were identified as M. Keerthana, 12 and K. Mahalakshmi, 5.

According to the police, Keerthana, a student of class VII in a private school in Hosur in Krishnagiri district, had come to her grandmother’s house in Sithalingamadam for the holidays. Mahalakshmi was a student of class I studying in a private school in Thiruvennainallur.

On the evening of January 9, the children went to the Eswaran temple in Sithalingamadam, where they fell into the pond and drowned while taking a dip.

When they failed to return after sometime, the families launched a search and found their bodies floating in the pond. A case has been registered.

