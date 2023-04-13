HamberMenu
Two bikers died in accident on Bengaluru Highway near Vaniyambadi

April 13, 2023 12:45 am | Updated 12:45 am IST - TIRUPATTUR

The Hindu Bureau

Two persons died in an accident on the Chennai-Bengaluru Highway near Vaniyambadi in Tirupattur district on Wednesday.

The police said M. Mohamed Harshath, 28, deputy manager of City Union Bank’s Vaniyambadi branch, and the pillion rider, S. Arif Ahmed, 19, of Vaniyambadi, were returning home on a two-wheeler after having tea at a shop when they were hit by another biker, A. Anil Kumar, 28, of Tiruchi, who was riding on the wrong side. The incident occurred around 1.30 a.m. Harshath died on the spot and Arif Ahmed and Anil Kumar were severely injured.

A highway police patrol and some passers-by shifted them to the Government Taluk Hospital at Vaniyambadi in an ambulance. They were referred to the Government Medical College Hospital in Vellore. Around 7 a.m., Anil Kumar succumbed to his injuries.

A case has been registered by the Vaniyambadi Taluk police. The initial inquiry revealed that Harshath and Arif were childhood friends in Vaniyambadi and Anil Kumar came to the town in search of a job after completing his graduation in nursing in Tiruchi. He had also worked abroad for a few years as a nurse, the police said.

