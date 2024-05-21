GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Two arrested near Chengam in Tiruvannamalai for murder

Published - May 21, 2024 11:30 pm IST - TIRUVANNAMALAI

The Hindu Bureau
Chengam police exhume the body of the lorry driver Harish near a lake near Chengam town in Tiruvannamalai. Two persons were arrested for the murder. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Two persons were arrested by Chengam police in Tiruvannamalai for murdering a lorry driver.

Police said that the accused has been identified as R. Meganathan, 20, and S. Vijayakumar, 38. The deceased, K. Harish, 27, of Chittoor, Andhra Pradesh, was working as lorry driver for S. Ramesh, 52, a duck trader in Vellore. Ramesh had set up a duck rearing shed near a lake in Kollathangal village near Chengam town with his son Meganathan and his relative Vijayakumar.

Ramesh had asked Harish to load all ducks from the shed to his farmland in Vellore. On his way to the duck shed, he was stopped by Kalapadi traffic police on Vellore - Tiruvannamalai High Road for routine vehicle check. Police found that Harish was drunk. Immediately, they towed the lorry to the police station and filed cases against Harish.

Based on the alert, Ramesh sent Meganathan and Vijayakumar to pay a fine and release the vehicle. When the duo returned to the shed along with Harish, an argument broke out between them on repaying the fine money that was paid to the police. As Harish refused to pay it and offered to resign, Meganathan and Vijayakumar beat him. Later, Harish collapsed. A video of the incident was shot by Meganathan and was sent to Harish’s step father, G. Baskar, a resident in Chittoor, forcing him to pay the dues.

As there was no response about his son from Ramesh, Baskar filed a complaint with Chengam police, who inquired about the incident to Ramesh and his men. Police found that Harish was murdered by the duo and was buried near the lake. Later, Meganathan and his relative Vijayakumar were arrested. Further investigation is on, police said.

