TWAD restores water supply to affected villages near Ambur town

Water supply for domestic consumption to 12 affected villages near Ambur town in Tirupattur district was restored by the Tamil Nadu Water and Drainage Board (TWAD) from its ground level storage tank there on Saturday.

This comes after the Tangedco installed a new 250 KV transformer in place of damaged transformers in Somalapuram, one of the affected villages. Miscreants had looted copper coils which were used as windings in the transformer and electrical equipment, worth around ₹3 lakh, and a few spare parts from the pumping room there on Friday. This had affected the pumping of water to these villages.

“In coordination with local Tangedco officials, a new transformer has been installed. Regular water supply to the affected villages are also being restored,” K. Nithyanandan, Executive Engineer (EE), TWAD (Vellore), told The Hindu.

As a stop-gap measure, Tangedco officials installed an alternative 250 KV transformer near the storage tank for restoration of water supply. TWAD officials said the tank, which has a capacity of six lakh litres, was built under the Integrated Vellore (Undivided) District Drinking Water Scheme from Mettur dam with Cauvery river as water source in 2015.

The transformer was installed to pump water to 12 villages that come under the Madhanur and Pernambut blocks in Tirupattur and Vellore districts. Every day, on an average, 3-4 MLD water is supplied to these villages by the TWAD. With the Palar being dry, water supplied by the TWAD remains the key source of water for domestic consumption in these villages.

Police said that around 10-15 kg of copper coils were stolen from the damaged transformer. Each kilogram of copper coil from the transformer was sold in the open market for around ₹30-₹40 only. Surveillance has been increased in transformers in Ambur area that has around 175 transformers for domestic use.

A month ago, some miscreants had also damaged the air valve of the water pipeline in the same village, Somalapuram, affecting water supply to the villages. Special teams have been formed to nab the culprits, the police said.