GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

TWAD restores water supply to affected villages near Ambur town

Updated - May 25, 2024 11:45 pm IST

Published - May 25, 2024 11:43 pm IST - TIRUPATTUR

The Hindu Bureau
TWAD has restored water supply to remote villages near Ambur town in Tirupattur on Saturday after a transformer was damaged near its pumping station.

TWAD has restored water supply to remote villages near Ambur town in Tirupattur on Saturday after a transformer was damaged near its pumping station. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Water supply for domestic consumption to 12 affected villages near Ambur town in Tirupattur district was restored by the Tamil Nadu Water and Drainage Board (TWAD) from its ground level storage tank there on Saturday.

This comes after the Tangedco installed a new 250 KV transformer in place of damaged transformers in Somalapuram, one of the affected villages. Miscreants had looted copper coils which were used as windings in the transformer and electrical equipment, worth around ₹3 lakh, and a few spare parts from the pumping room there on Friday. This had affected the pumping of water to these villages.

Miscreants had looted copper coils which were used as windings in the transformer and electrical equipment and a few spare parts from the pumping room there on Friday, affecting the pumping of water to these villages.

Miscreants had looted copper coils which were used as windings in the transformer and electrical equipment and a few spare parts from the pumping room there on Friday, affecting the pumping of water to these villages. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

“In coordination with local Tangedco officials, a new transformer has been installed. Regular water supply to the affected villages are also being restored,” K. Nithyanandan, Executive Engineer (EE), TWAD (Vellore), told The Hindu.

As a stop-gap measure, Tangedco officials installed an alternative 250 KV transformer near the storage tank for restoration of water supply. TWAD officials said the tank, which has a capacity of six lakh litres, was built under the Integrated Vellore (Undivided) District Drinking Water Scheme from Mettur dam with Cauvery river as water source in 2015. 

The transformer was installed to pump water to 12 villages that come under the Madhanur and Pernambut blocks in Tirupattur and Vellore districts. Every day, on an average, 3-4 MLD water is supplied to these villages by the TWAD. With the Palar being dry, water supplied by the TWAD remains the key source of water for domestic consumption in these villages.

Police said that around 10-15 kg of copper coils were stolen from the damaged transformer. Each kilogram of copper coil from the transformer was sold in the open market for around ₹30-₹40 only. Surveillance has been increased in transformers in Ambur area that has around 175 transformers for domestic use.

A month ago, some miscreants had also damaged the air valve of the water pipeline in the same village, Somalapuram, affecting water supply to the villages. Special teams have been formed to nab the culprits, the police said.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.