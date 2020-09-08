Tamil Nadu

Troubleshooting centre launched for Korean firms

The Consulate General of the Republic of Korea in Chennai has launched a ‘Troubleshooting Centre for Korean Companies’ to advocate Korean investments in South India and solve legal issues facing Korean businesses. The initiative extends for a duration of 4 months from September 14, 2020 on a trial basis. The centre can be contacted at chennai@mofa.go.kr and 044-4061-5500.

