Tributes paid to Avvaiyar on International Women’s Day in Chennai

Governor, Minister, city Mayor and other officials celebrate occasion

Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi paying respects to the statue and portrait of Avvaiyar at Raj Bhavan in Chennai on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Governor, Minister, city Mayor and other officials celebrate occasion

Governor R.N. Ravi paid floral tributes to the statue and portrait of Avvaiyar at Raj Bhavan in the city on Tuesday on the occasion of International Women’s Day.

In another event, Minister for Social Welfare P. Geetha Jeevan, Minister for Adi Dravidar and Tribal Welfare N. Kayalvizhi Selvaraj paid floral tributes to Avvaiyar on Kamarajar Salai on behalf of the State government.

Greater Chennai Corporation Mayor R. Priya and Deputy Mayor Mahesh Kumar also paid floral tributes to Avvaiyar. Senior officials of the Tamil Development Department were also present.