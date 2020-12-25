Trekking sheds to help monitor elephant movement in Gudalur and Pandalur

One of the trekking sheds, in Pattavayal, is located along the interstate border between Kerala and Tamil Nadu.

Trekking sheds have been set up in strategic locations across the Gudalur forest division to monitor the movement of elephants in the region and reduce problematic human-elephant interactions.

The five trekking sheds, built at a cost of ₹ 8 lakh each with funds from the Special Area Development Programme (SADP), have been constructed in Pattavayal, Cherambadi, Gudalur and Pandalur.

Built at a considerable height from the ground using stilts, the trekking sheds will allow forest staff a panoramic view of the surrounding area, which will help in monitoring the movement of animals as well as people after sunset.

When contacted, Sumesh Soman, District Forest Officer (Gudalur forest division), said that the trekking sheds will serve to not only monitor wildlife movement, but will also serve as a rest house for forest staff. “It will also serve as a rest house for staff engaged in night patrols, and also for monitoring forest areas and ensure that there is no poaching or illegal logging in these areas,” he said.

One of the trekking sheds, in Pattavayal, is located along the interstate border between Kerala and Tamil Nadu. Overlooking a major junction with roads leading to Cherambadi, Wayanad and Gudalur, the area is used by elephants traveling between Muthanga Wildlife Sanctuary in Wayanad and Gudalur. “There have been a number of problematic interactions in the area, and we hope that this trekking shed will allow staff to monitor elephant movement and issue early warnings to residents to stay indoors,” said Mr. Soman.

“All the sheds are built in strategic locations that we hope will help mitigate human-animal interactions and bring down the number of injuries and fatalities caused to humans due to such incidents,” he added.