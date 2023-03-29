- Demand for grants for Departments of Water Resources and Transport to be presented in Tamil Nadu Assembly today.
- Officials from T.N. and Kerala Forest Departments to have a meeting aimed at improving coordination to protect wildlife.
- Congress national general secretary Mukul Wasnik to speak about the Adani issue in Chennai.
- Bureau of Indian Standards mark to be mandatory for polyester fiber from April 1.
- At the Madras University Senate, a statue for Velu Nachiyar has been proposed to commemorate the 75 years of Independence and teach youngsters about her courage in keeping the British out of her kingdom.
- Tiruchi Corporation council meeting today.
- HC Madurai Bench to hear the petition challenging the auction conducted for 34 shops belonging to Dindigul Corporation at Kamarajar Bus Stand in Dindigul.
