Top Tamil Nadu news developments today
Here is the top news to watch out for from Tamil Nadu, Thursday, September 28, 2023
September 28, 2023 10:08 am | Updated 10:09 am IST
CISF personnel engaged in a cleaning drive near Madurai Bench of Madras High Court. File photo
| Photo Credit: R. Ashok
-
Mass cleaning programme at Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court. Saplings to be planted near the kanmoi on the court premises.
-
Saaral festival begins in Suruli Falls in Theni district.
-
Minister for Municipal Administration K.N. Nehru to lay foundation for the Rs.102 crore combined drinking water supply scheme for Thuraiyur and wayside villages in Tiruchi
-
Puducherry Education Department issues advisory to students on attending video calls from unknown numbers
-
About 35 cows of the ghosala of Srirangam Temple to be handed over to a self help group for maintenance
-
Forest Department teams up with like-minded entities to clear up plastic garbage at forest fringes in Udumalpet and Amaravathy ranges in Tiruppur district
