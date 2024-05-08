Top Tamil Nadu news developments today
Here is a list of top news developments from Tamil Nadu to look forward to on Wednesday, May 8, 2024
May 08, 2024 09:42 am | Updated 09:42 am IST
-
Naan Mudhalvan Kalloori Kanavu 2024, inauguration of career guidance program for students who recently passed 12th exams, at Anna Centenary Library, 9.30 am..
-
The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court to hear the appeal and petition to suspend the sentence filed by Nirmala Devi who was sentenced to 10 years by a trial court recently in the 2018 bid to trafficking college students case.
-
The CPCL Refinery at Manali has achieved highest ever crude throughput of 11.64 million metric tons (which is 111% of installed capacity i.e 10.5 million ) as against previous best of 11.32 MMT. This is attributed to efficient operations coupled with enhanced reliability. The company has crossed 1000 TMT crude throughput in 8 of the 12 months.
-
The CMDA has called for tenders to identify the contractors for readying the DPR of four satellite townships out of six towns.
-
Online pet registration must be made swifter, according to citizens of Chennai as Corporation intensified rules for ownership of dogs.
-
Following complaints of violations of relaxation of marks for SC, ST, MBC candidates the higher education department has extended the deadline and revised the rules to apply for SET