Top Tamil Nadu news developments today
Here is a list of top news developments from Tamil Nadu to look forward to on Tuesday, May 7, 2024
May 07, 2024 10:35 am | Updated 10:35 am IST
Mandatory e-Pass system to enter Nilgiris and Kodaikanal comes into force from today till June 30.
A new ward to treat patients with heat-wave related health conditions opened at GRH, Madurai.
Labour Officer caught red-handed while taking bribe in Virudhunagar.
Doctors of the Government Hospital in Srirangam performs a knee transplantation surgery on a overweight patient.