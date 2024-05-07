  1. Mandatory e-Pass system to enter Nilgiris and Kodaikanal comes into force from today till June 30.
  2. A new ward to treat patients with heat-wave related health conditions opened at GRH, Madurai.
  3. Labour Officer caught red-handed while taking bribe in Virudhunagar.
  4. Doctors of the Government Hospital in Srirangam performs a knee transplantation surgery on a overweight patient.