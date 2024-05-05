- Over 1.5 lakh students to write NEET today
- TNCC president Selvaperunthagai will participate in a condolence meeting in Tirunelveli following the demise of Tirunelveli DCC president Jayakumar, who was charred to death near his farmhouse on Saturday
- Over 1,000 species of flora and fauna were recorded in ‘iNatuaralist’ challenge held in Coimbatore district
- Virudhunagar district police warns of stringent action on dealers of chemicals against selling to unauthorised persons to curb illegal fireworks units
- Pudukkottai municipality’s recent announcement requesting the public to buy water from private players for few days has evoked criticisms from the residents
Read more news from Tamil Nadu here.