- Even private water suppliers in the Nilgiris are unable to meet the demand from residents and commercial establishments in the Nilgiris as Ooty taps run dry.
- Mangoes become more expensive this year as heat reduces crop yield in Tiruchi district’s farms.
- Cultural activist and literary scholar G.N. Devy to address students at the convocation of the class 2023-24 at Asian College of Journalism and present ACJ journalism awards.
- Greater Chennai Corporation begins clearing encroachments. Several removed at Ranganathan Street, recently.
- Thirumangalam Police arrested a food delivery executive who attempted to rob a woman in an apartment.
- BCCI press meet on IPL fan parks in Pondy.
