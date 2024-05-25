- Five fishermen from Pamban, who ventured into the sea yesterday in a country boat were stranded after the boat capsized due to heavy wind. They were safely brought back to the shores.
- Three-day elephant population estimate survey to conclude at Erode Circle today.
- In a major relief to MSMEs, Tamil Nadu Electricity Regulatory Commission orders status quo allowing open access to consumers connected to less than 1 MW load under HT category.
- Motorists and pedestrians using highway roads in urbanised areas in and around the city want hoardings and structures supporting them to be removed.
- Tambaram City Police arrests three persons who were promoters of an apartment for illegally selling open space reserve lands by forging documents.
