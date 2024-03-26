  1. DMK president and Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to speak at a public meeting in Thoothukudi today.
  2. AIADMK general secretary Edappadi Palanisami to address election campaign public meeting in Tirunelveli
  3. Tamil Manila Congress president G.K. Vasan to meet the press in Chennai
  4. Chief Electoral Officer Satyabrata Sahoo is scheduled to attend the inaugural session of a conference on balanced coverage of Lok Sabha polls.
  5. A Nagapattinam court sentenced a Sri Lankan citizen, who entered the country illegally, and two of his associates, who helped him, to two years imprisonment
  6. The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court to hear a petition seeking a direction to the Centre to expedite the construction of AIIMS in Madurai.
  7. The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court to pass orders on the petition filed by a woman from Tenkasi district seeking action against Tenkasi police personnel. She alleged that her husband, a van driver, died due to police assault
  8. Thousands of devotees take part in ‘kundam’ festival at Bannari Amman temple
  9. S. Selvganabathy BJP Pondy president convenes election meeting
  10. JIPMER recognised as pioneer in national capacity building project