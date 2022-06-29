Top Tamil Nadu news developments today

Key news developments from Tamil Nadu on June 29, 2022.

A view of Madurai Bench of Madras High Court, in Madurai. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

1. The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court will hear the anticipatory bail petitions filed by Tamil Nadu Thowheed Jamath functionaries. They had participated in protests held in Madurai and Ramanathapuram condemning the Karnataka High Court judgment in the Hijab issue.

2. Tamil Nadu Assembly Public Accounts Committee to visit Tirunelveli district today.

3. School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi inaugurates seminar on entrepreneurial opportunities for women and youth hosted by Women Entrepreneurs Association and Bharathidasan University.

4. Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Minister Sekarbabu inspects temple in Vadapalani after complaints of its tank being filled up with mud and building debris