January 13, 2023 09:17 am | Updated 09:17 am IST

Here are the important developments from Tamil Nadu to watch out for today:

Social Justice Monitoring Committee members to inspect Vengaivayal village in Pudukottai district to inquire into the issue of mixing of faeces in overhead water tank that supplied water to Dalit families In yet another twist in the case relating to the murder of former MP Masthan, Tambaram police arrested his brother and his son in law executed the murder as the siblings had a property dispute. Samathuva Pongal to be celebrated in panchayats today. Operation to capture Karuppan elephant enters second day in Erode. The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court seeks report from Dindigul police on a plea allegedly custodial torture in Dindigul district