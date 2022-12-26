December 26, 2022 08:53 am | Updated 08:53 am IST

Here are the important developments from Tamil Nadu to watch out for today:

Sigur Elephant corridor committee to inspect encroachments along MTR buffer zone.

AICTE writes to affiliated institutions to accreditate 60% of the courses offered in the next two years to ensure Extension of Approval.

Tamizhaga Vazhvurimai Katchi president T. Velmurugan and Chidambaram MP Thol Thirumavalavan to participate in demonstration in Neyveli demanding the NLC to provide adequate compensation to people who gave their lands for the PSU.

Third Cyclone warning withdrawn in Pamban, however fishermen told not to venture into sea.

Periyar University, which appointed a retired judge as an inquiry officer regarding the disciplinary proceedings against four consolidated staffs, submitted its report and gave a clean chit to the four staffs. But the university differed from the findings and conclusion of the inquiry officer and issued a notice again to the staff seeking their explanation. The Association of University Teachers (AUT) have termed it a ‘revenge action’ of the university on staff.

Nine merged areas will have underground drainage network in 2023. Chennai Metrowater plans to improve its sewage treatment capacity to 988 mld in two years

Fishermen from Rameswaram habitation oppose installation of towers by private mobile operators