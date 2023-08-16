Top Tamil Nadu news developments today
Here is a list of top news developments from Tamil Nadu to look out for on Wednesday, August 16, 2023
August 16, 2023 09:49 am | Updated 09:49 am IST
People perform rituals on the occasion of “Adi Amavasai’ in Rameswaram. File photo
| Photo Credit: L. Balachander
-
Chief Minister M.K.Stalin to unveil the statue of renowned playback singer T.M. Soundararajan in Madurai
-
Chief Minister, Speaker to participate in De Jure Transfer Day marking accession of erstwhile Pondicherry to Indian Union.
-
PUCL to present a fact finding report on the Nanguneri incident in which a student belonging to a Scheduled Caste was attacked by his classmates belonging to an intermediate caste.
-
Aadi Amavasai festival in Rameswaram and Sathuragiri.
-
Tamil Nadu Assembly Estimates Committee to visit development projects and meet in Tirunelveli.
-
Transport Minister to inaugurate air-conditioned retiring rooms for bus crew at TNSTC Depot in Coimbatore.
-
Storage in reservoirs that feed city water supply dropped to 58.31% of their capacity. An update on Krishna water supply
