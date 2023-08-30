- The State government forms committee under chairmanship of Arvind Subramanian, former Chief Economic Advisor to study a pattern of Integerated Goods and Services Tax settlement to Tamil Nadu
- Private water tanker association calls off strike. They had planned indefinite strike from today seeking renewal of license to operate
- PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss has scheduled a press meet in Ariyalur
- Standing Committee for Rural Development and Panchayati Raj inspects CM breakfast scheme in Madurai
- At a workshop in Rajapalayam on going Carbon Neutral, State Ministers KKSSR Ramachandran, Thangam Thennarasu, Meyyanathan, Secretary Supriya Sahu will address
