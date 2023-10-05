Top developments from Tamil Nadu today
Here are the top news to watch out from Tamil Nadu today, October 5, 2023
October 05, 2023 09:57 am | Updated 09:57 am IST
Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to inaugurate Hitachi Energy Global Engineering and Innovation Centre in Chennai. File
Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to inaugurate Hitachi Energy Global Engineering and Innovation Centre in Chennai.
Thunderstorms may continue over parts of the State till Sunday and rains may cover more districts from October 9. An update on weather
Protesting part- time teachers were arrested in the early hours of Thursday morning
Director General for National Mission for Clean Ganga Ashok Kumar’s Coimbatore visit to inspect water bodies
Two Malayan giant squirrels seized at Trichy airport last week have been moved to Children’s Park
There are not many takers for EV chargers installed by Southern Railway in a few stations of MRTS
Chennai Corporation and Railways will not be able to complete the drain work across railway tracks scheduled ahead of the monsoon this year in areas such as Egmore
Rs. 1.5 crore worth property belonging to otteri Chella pillayar temple retrieved
