- A pregnant wild elephant found dead in Coimbatore.
- School girl dies after eating shawarma in Namakkal. Food safety department temporarily bans selling of shawarma in hotels.
- Teenage daughter of actor and music director Vijay Antony found dead.
- Forest Department celebrates Vinayaka Chathurthi festival at Elephant Rescue and Rehabilitation Centre. Captive elephants were fed Kozhukattai and fruits.
- Two drown in river Cauvery in Salem.
- Tirunelveli District Collector K.P. Karthikeyan to chair a meeting regarding handling of Plaster of Paris Vinayaka idols.
- Lt. Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan clears proposal to raise fishermen subsidy in Puducherry.
