Top news developments from Tamil Nadu today
Here are the top news to watch out for today, September 10, from Tamil Nadu
September 10, 2023 09:20 am | Updated 09:20 am IST
Experts call for reducing the impact of artificial light on the communication and mating behaviour of the firefly population in the Anamalai Tiger Reserve.
AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami to chair a meeting of senior party functionaries, MPs and legislators in the party head office in Chennai at 10 a.m. on September 10.
T.N. Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to return to Chennai from Delhi on Sunday afternoon, after attending the dinner hosted by the President for the G20 summit
The kumbabishekam of the 1000th temple since the DMK government took over is to be held today. This is a temple in the city.
Tamil Maanila Congress (TMC) president G.K. Vasan’s press meet on Sunday evening.
Two police special constables suspended by Chennai Police Commissioner for causing ruckus.
Police make elaborate arrangement for Immanuel Sekaran death anniversary on Monday.
A TNSTC bus crew in Sivaganga district was waylaid by an armed gang on Saturday night.
A batallion of Rapid Action Force begins a week long route march at sensitive areas in Nagapattinam district
