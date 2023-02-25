  • Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to campaign in Erode today
  • AIADMK interim general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami will also campaign in Erode today, the last day for seeking votes.
  • Campaigning for the Erode (East) Assembly byelection to end at 6 p.m. today.
  • Chennai Corporation will be conducting a special drive against no/defective number plates on parked vehicles.
  • Update on police crackdown on Anbu Jothi Ashram, after the reported death of Congress leader’s brother.