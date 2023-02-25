Top Tamil Nadu news developments today
Here is a list of Tamil Nadu news developments on Saturday, February 25, 2023.
February 25, 2023 09:46 am | Updated 09:46 am IST
Election officials busy in packing poll materials for booths ahead of the by-election to the Erode (East) Assembly constituency, in Erode.
| Photo Credit: M. Govarthan
Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to campaign in Erode today
AIADMK interim general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami will also campaign in Erode today, the last day for seeking votes.
Campaigning for the Erode (East) Assembly byelection to end at 6 p.m. today.
Chennai Corporation will be conducting a special drive against no/defective number plates on parked vehicles.
Update on police crackdown on Anbu Jothi Ashram, after the reported death of Congress leader’s brother.
